KAMPALA — American health entrepreneur Lisa Stark Hughes—popularly known for her huge investments in women’s health sector is expected to tip Ugandans in areas of financial literacy.

Mrs. Stark Hughes, who last visited Uganda in 2020 where she explored key areas of investment is also expected to set up a skills development centre in the country.

During a meeting with the Third Deputy Prime Minister, Lukia Isanga Nakadama held in Kampala, Mrs. Lisa said her possible investment decision is premised on the caring actions of President Museveni and his desire to create lasting change and opportunities for Ugandan citizens.

“President Museveni’s focus on skilling and opportunity is available for any Ugandan citizen that is desirous to improve their lives,” Mrs. Lisa said, adding that she intends to open up a skilling center in Uganda.

She also seeks to improve the lives of families as a whole and to create better and brighter futures for generations of Ugandans.

“It is important that we create programs that work for the unique and wonderful culture here in Uganda. Uganda has a wonderful culture and heritage; it is important that it is held sacred as progress happens,” she said.

Mrs. Lisa added that she believes that being self-employed is an honorable and empowering profession that creates endless opportunities for growth.

“For mothers, it also creates flexibility so they can be available to their children and have a lasting and loving impact on generations to come.”

Deputy Prime Minister Nakadama said the initiative would benefit women and their families.

Nakadama said that women are at the heart of every family in Uganda and that it is important that women are skilled and able to help support their family.

“Often women have received university degrees or skilling certificates but are unable to find employment and they end up working for others in their field. They often find themselves taking employment in an area that is not their dream or their preference. This skilling center plans on providing not only vocational skills, but also financial literacy and start up capital planning,” Nakadama said.

Under this arrangement, women would receive skilling, business entrepreneurship training, financial literacy training, and by the end of her program they will also have the start up capital needed to begin their own business.

She was also highly impressed that so many high positions in government are held by women which shows that women are highly valued in Uganda who are not a lower class but are equals to men.

