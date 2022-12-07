After two full years of not happening physically, Digi Art Fest will return in a two days and it will be December 16th and 17th. The event that will take place at Acacia Mall, Banquet hall will bring together Illustrators, animators and video gamers.

According to Laurean Ntaate the founder of the event, he says the reason the event is hosted every year is to help promote digital art in Uganda. Ntaate also said that Uganda has many talented people like illustrators and animators who write comic books and also produce different animations.

This year’s Digi Art fest being the 6th edition will have different activities happening for the two days and on day one, Video game developers will come together and create different video games that will be uploaded on the Tribe Uganda website.

There will be a showcase and exhibition from comic books artistes and animators. For the second and final day, celebrated Uganda Disney directors will attend as panelists who will talk about the future and matters surrounding the Uganda Digital Art Industry.

Play station lovers will have a chance to compete in the video games tournament where the winners will take home a cash prize.

