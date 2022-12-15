LWENGO—Airtel Uganda has donated a water harvesting equipment to St. Philip Kyanukuzi Primary School to improve access to clean water to the school and the surrounding community.

The donation to Lwengo was part of Airtel Uganda’s annual 12 Days of Christmas Corporate Social Responsibility drive.

Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali said through this initiative, the telecom has been to touch lives across three key pillars including; health, agriculture and education.

“We are glad to be responding to a cause that fits perfectly within our Airtel Care initiatives,” Manoj said.

Working closely with the management of St. Philip Kyanukuzi Primary School, Airtel Uganda was addressing the lack of access to clean water, which is the biggest challenge the school has been facing for more than a year.

The nearest safe water source is over 2km away.

Airtel said it also donated communication and learning enablers including; three computers and a fully installed Broadband Smartbox with 51GB of wireless internet, foodstuff, tailoring machines, medical equipment, beddings among others.

David Birungi, Airtel Uganda PR Manager, revealed that they kick-started the 12 Days of Christmas on 2nd December.

