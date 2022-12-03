On November 21st 2022 Equity Bank Uganda Limited announced that it had appointed Mr. Anthony Kituuka as its new Managing Director, pending approval by the Central Bank. Before his appointment, Kituuka, 47 was the bank’s Executive Director, since April 2016.

Here are a few more facts that you probably didn’t know about the incoming Managing Director of Uganda’s 3rd largest lender; 5th largest by deposits and profits and 6th largest by assets.

15 years of East African banking experience: Anthony possesses rich banking experience at the senior level, having worked for some of Africa’s biggest brands, in Uganda and the region.

He started his banking career at Absa Bank Uganda (then Barclays Bank Uganda), as Head of Business Banking, in the Commercial Division, from where he joined KCB Bank Uganda as the Head of Corporate Banking.

He would later join KCB Group head offices in Nairobi, to take up the Head of Global Banking role.

It is from KCB that he was recruited by the Equity Group for the Executive Director, Regional Subsidiaries role. From there, he came back to Uganda as Executive Director for Equity Bank Uganda.

Non-Banking Audit, Sales & Commercial Experience: Before joining the banking industry, he worked for the LafargeHolcim-owned Hima Cement in Uganda, first as a Sales Manager, then Customer Services Manager. But before that, Anthony also had auditing experience, having worked as an Audit Senior at Deloitte & Touche, one of the big 4 audit firms.

Budonian, Makererean and statistician by training: Anthony completed his O-level and A-level at King’s College Budo. He later joined Makerere University on government sponsorship for a Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics & Applied Economics. He majored in Statistical Computing.

FCCA and Oil & Gas Knowledge and more: Anthony has completed several post-graduate courses, some of which include an MBA (Oil & Gas) from Middlesex University, United Kingdom.

He is also a Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, UK. Anthony has also attended several executive management programmes such as the Harvard Business School’s Board of Directors Program on Governance, Strategy and Leadership as well as the Harvard Manage Mentor.

He also completed the Strathmore Business School’s Advanced Management Program; Senior Management Leadership Development Program and Effective Director Program.

He has also attended the Executive Management Development Programs at INSEAD, Paris, France and the Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria, South Africa.

Passionate about the community: Away from banking, Anthony is passionate about making a difference in society- right from his younger days.

At Makerere University, while still a student and President of Makerere University Budonians’ Club (MBC), he, together with other Budonians, started the Makerere University Budonians’ Scholarship Fund that sought to cover tuition fees for academically bright, but needy students.

He has since been involved with several charities and not-for-profits such as Sanyu Babies Home, Association of Surgeons of Uganda, and Watoto Church Christian Hall. Between January 2011 and October 2019, he was the Patron and Chairman, of the AIESEC MUBS Chapter, Board of Advisors.

AIESEC is an international youth-run, non-governmental and not-for-profit organisation that provides young people with leadership development, cross-cultural internships, and global volunteer exchange experiences. AISEC focuses on empowering young people to make a progressive social impact.

And from November 2019 to date, has been the Chairman, of the Board of Advisors for AIESEC Uganda. Anthony is also a Member of, the Board of Directors of The Innovation Village- a Ugandan launchpad for leading innovators and entrepreneurs that is building an entire ecosystem of entrepreneurs and innovators in what is growing to become a business solutions provider for Uganda’s biggest challenges or opportunities.

Family Man: Last and more important, Anthony is a married man with three beautiful children.

Related