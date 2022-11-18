JINJA- The Joint Security Agencies are actively investigating an attack by a group of armed assailants that occurred on a UPDF mini check point, that leads to Gaddafi Barracks main gate where Sgt. Simon Peter Eyamu, aged 45 was killed.

Police Spokesperson SCP Fred Enanga revealed that the attack happened on November 17, 2022 at around 9pm, and two guns were robbed including that of Eyamu’s colleague who had gone to the nearby shops.

“The facts gathered indicate that the assailants took advantage of the location of the mini-check point, distanced about 1km away from the main check point to Gaddafi main barracks, the green cover and the Ambercoat market access, which made the mini-check point a soft target. They attacked the guard, stabbed him to the right chest and also shot him thrice, killing him instantly. The assailants robbed two guns and fled from the scene. The security barricade at the main Gaddafi barracks checkpoint was not breached,” he explained in a statement dated November 18, 2022.

He further noted that the joint Regional security task teams responded immediately upon learning about the incident and cordoned off the area.

“An immediate search, with the use of K9, led to the arrest of one suspect who was found hiding in a trench. The second UPDF guard who left his beat at the mini-check point, is also arrested for further interrogation,” said Enanga.

Enanga noted that they have deployed full investigative resources, to reconstruct and document the scene. “Our joint intelligence and operational teams are also building on their intelligence aimed at identifying and pursuing the assailants.”

The body of the deceased has been transferred to Jinja Regional Referral hospital for further post mortem analysis.

