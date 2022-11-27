NGORA — Vice President Jessica Alupo has commended the management and staff of Ngora Freda Carr Hospital(NFCH) in Ngora district for their relentless effort to save people’s lives

She made the remarks today while officiating at the celebrations to mark 100years of NFCH existence which took place at Kobuku village, Ngora district.

NFCH is the second eldest health care missionary hospital to ever have been built in Teso region in 1922, second to Mengo missionary hospital in Uganda.

Alupo said that she was grateful to the management especially Bishop of Kumi Diocese Rt. Rev Michael Okwii Esakhan, hospital staff and development partners of the Hospital for their medical evangelism extending God’s healing hand to the people.

“I want to thank you categorically for the pace and direction into which you’re taking the Diocese, since you were consecrated as Bishop of Kumi Diocese,” the vice president said.

You have taken the direction of working together, promoting unity and encouraging dialogue among christians, Alupo said.

“I will support you and I ask all christians to support you in this pace and direction as you foster development in the Diocese,” she said.

Alupo emphasized that it was important for Christians to learn to work together adding that when people do so, they work better, faster in achieving social economic transform.

Alupo thanked Ernest Carr, who hatched the vision of constructing NFCH in memory and honour of his beloved daughter Freda Carr, who died of Malaria in Nairobi hospital Kenya after contracting Malaria in Ngora district.

In honour of Freda, the hospital unveiled a monument to mark a memory of health care ministry of “Glory, Gloom and Glow,”.

Alupo handed over sh20m to support the hospital in it’s development ventures.

Alupo used the same occasion to rally people to embrace government programmes like Parish Development Model, UPE, USE to ensure social-economic transformation of their communities but especially raise household incomes.

The vice president assured residents that government will continue to ensure peace and security and urged them to do their activities without any fear.

“I encourage citrus fruit farmers to continue planting because government is going to expand the fruit factory in Soroti which will consume all the fruits,” she said.

Government has earmarked sh42b for expansion of the factory.

She reminded parents to take good care of their children as holidays are underway.

“Children are coming back from school. I encourage you to safeguard our children especially the girl child because they’re the future of tomorrow,” she noted

The Rt. Rev Esakhan, thanked the people who mooted the idea of marking 100years celebration of NFCH for the great service to the people.

He however noted that when NFCH was blossoming, had a number of consultants, surgeons and interns and a thriving nursing and midwifery training school from which many people benefitted immensely.

He said today, the hospital is in dire need of atleast four consultants (surgeons), paediatricians (children diseases specialists), general surgeons, gynaecologist and a specialist in adult medicare(Physician).

The bishop explained that the availability of the said consultants would attract interns and increase their areas of health care service delivery and bring services closer to the people at affordable costs.

He appealed to the vice president to kindly convey his message and appeal to his Excellency the president and ministry of health for secondment of the above stated and critically needed medical consultants and surgeons.

Bishop Esakhan launched a five year strategic development plan and gifted the hospital with a modern St. Luke’s Chapel, a modern neo-natal unit, and a monument in memory of Freda Carr.

He appealed for resources to rebuild, rebrand and revive NFCH for the people.

Representing the Archbishop of the Province of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kazimba, the Bishop of Mbale Diocese Rt. Rev. John Wilson Nandaah congratulated NFCH for 100years of uninterrupted existing and health care service.

The bishop also used the celebrations to urge Ugandans live and walk in the kingdom of God because heaven begins on planet Earth.

Nandaah also encouraged youths to embrace government development program like the Parish Development Model by forming groups or Saccos to tap into the available financial resources.

Related