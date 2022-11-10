KAMPALA – Uganda has been elected to lead the East African Magistrates and Judges Association for 2022/2024.

Justice John Eudes Keitirima, the head of the Family Division, who was unopposed, was voted as President of the Association.

This was the outcome of the ongoing EAMJA General Assembly in Kigali, Rwanda.

Other members of Council from Uganda are HW Stella Paculal Okwong (Magistrate Grade I Entebbe) as Deputy General Secretary while Justice Tadeo Asiimwe President Uganda Judicial Officers Association and HW Natukunda Janeva (Deputy Registrar Land) are Council members.

The outgoing President of the regional Judicial Officers body, Sophia Wambura from Tanzania handed over to him in a ceremony witnessed by Rwandan Chief Justice, Dr Faustin Ntezilyayo.

It was agreed that Uganda hosts the 2023 EAMJA Conference and General Meeting.

