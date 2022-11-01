LUWEERO- Busiika police post has on October 31, 2022 been attacked by suspected armed assailants killing the OC CID and a police constable, Police Spokesperson SCP Fred Enanga has confirmed.

According to police, the attack happened at around 7:30pm where the assailants who were about 7, emerged from 3 different sides, two in front and one from behind, were armed with a pistol and guns.

“Two other officers were injured one critically, and thereafter, robbed two police guns from them. They shot and killed, D/IP Wagaluka Alex, the in-charge CID and PC Ongol Moses, both attached to Busiika Police station,” Enanga revealed.

The two other police officers, who were injured include; PC Ochom Adrian and PC Odama Stephen, who remains in critical condition.

In addition, the assailants burnt several case files and attempted to burn the station.

“The fire was however, successfully put off by the community at Busiika Town Council. We do applaud the efforts of all persons who responded and saved the police station,” said Enanga.

Enanga further noted that whereas the motive of the assailants is not yet determined the fact that they killed, injured and robbed two guns, clearly reveals how they targeted guns, police personnel and the facility.

The lGP Martin Okoth Ochola has extended his condolences to the family, friends, relatives and workmates of the late D/IP Wagaluka Alex and PC Ongol Moses. He further wished the two injured officers, a quick recovery. And further reiterated that there was no justification, whatsoever, for the attack and acts of violence against police officers, on duty.

“We do honor the deceased officers; for their ultimate sacrifice, while serving the community in Busiika, Luweero and the country at large,” said Ochola.

Enanga said their specialist task teams are working diligently to identify and apprehend the suspects behind the deadly attack.

“We shall not rest until when they are arrested and brought to book. In addition, an emergency alert and deployment of extra manpower, has taken place,” he noted.

