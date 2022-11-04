KAMPALA – TotalEnergies EP Uganda has signed a Solar project agreement with the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development for the possible deployment of 120 MW of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) technology.

The agreement aims at actualizing the collaboration between TotalEnergies EP Uganda and the Ministry towards ensuring energy security and energy transition in the country.

This collaboration follows the establishment of a framework agreement for the establishment of large-scale renewable energy projects in Uganda through an MoU signed on 1st February

Subsequently, the Government of Uganda identified and proposed 6 possible sites in: Kapeeka (20MW), Iganga (20MW), Tororo (20MW), Kumi (20MW), Bukedea (20MW) and Paliisa (20MW) for development by TotalEnergies EP Uganda.

Speaking at the signing, Mr Philippe Groueix, General Manager TotalEnergies EP Uganda said, “In line with our Global multi-energy strategy and commitment to develop 1GW of renewable energy in Uganda by 2030, TotalEnergies EP Uganda will undertake feasibility studies and develop these Solar PV projects in accordance with today’s signed project agreement and the applicable laws. The realization of this project development will also contribute towards our Global ambition to reach 100 GW of renewable production by 2030.”

TotalEnergies climate ambition to get to Net Zero by 2050 and ongoing transformation into a multi-energy company puts the sustainable development goals at the core of the Company strategy, therefore TotalEnergies EP Uganda aims to contribute to this ambition by undertaking projects that will foster the energy transition and help to tackle climate change.

The Government of Uganda identified Solar PV technology as a critical renewable energy technology that will ensure that it meets its emission targets under the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) but also its energy needs in the short, medium to long term in line with the National Vision 2040.

