The Ambassador of Uganda to Sudan has been offered scholarships with a focus on science and technology by the International University of Africa, Sudan to help promote critical areas of economic growth and development in Uganda.

This follows a visit by His Excellency Dr. Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu, Uganda’s Ambassador to Khartoum on Thursday November 24, 2022 to the International University of Africa in a bid to strengthen the relationship between the University and the Republic of Uganda.

Ambassador Ssemuddu thanked the University for having initial impact in his life when he first left Uganda in 1989 to study for a year in Sudan before proceeding to the University of Medina in Saudi Arabia where he studied for eighteen (18) years completing with an award of a PhD in Sharia Law and Islamic Jurisprudence.

He requested the University to continue providing opportunities to Ugandan students especially those who are highly talented and economically disadvantaged with a focus to promote Uganda’s development through science and technology education.

The scholarships that will initially be granted to top five (5) Ugandans in the department of Minerals Science and Petroleum Studies, Engineering, Medicine and Nursing Science were announced during the meeting by the University’s Head of External Relations, Taj Adin Bashir Niyam who informed the Ambassador of the good relationship IUA enjoys in collaborating with Makerere University Kampala (MUK) Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) and Kampala International University (KIU).

The University’s Vice Chancellor for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Professor Hatim Osman Mohammad Khair who welcomed Ambassador Ssemuddu to the International University of Africa reaffirmed the pleasant relationship between IUA with the riding bilateral relations between Sudan and Uganda which resulted into many Ugandan students being awarded scholarships to study at the institution.

He said the university has a total of 120 (one hundred twenty) Ugandan students currently pursuing their studies in different faculties and that Ugandan students are among the best performing and well disciplined at the University. He further noted that many of the Ugandan students who graduated from International University of Africa are doing very well in their individual lives while positively impacting societies wherever they live and work.

It was all tears of joy when Ambassador Dr. Ssemuddu came face to face with one of the long serving professors, Dr Muhammad Abdulmaruf Mahjub, a teacher who taught him way back in 1989 while still a teenager and is still lecturing at the same University and he is the current Dean of Students Affairs.

The Ambassador was accompanied by the Head of Chancery, Uganda Embassy Khartoum, Dickson Ogwang and University alumni currently working with Uganda Embassy to support Diplomatic Services at the Mission as Locally Recruited Staff; Mr. Nemeye Iman a IUA Law Graduate and Ms. Shakira Ssenyonga a Graduate of Education.

Ambassador Ssemuddu used the opportunity to meet and encourage Ugandan students after his meeting with University Administration.

Related