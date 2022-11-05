JINJA- Staff from St. Jude Electrical and Medical Equipment Workshop led by their Director Mr. Collins Lubyayi, delivered their donation of medical equipment to Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital as pledged during the recently held fundraising charity dinner.

The equipment will aid in the operations of the hospital.

During the fundraising charity dinner hosted by Emolyne Ramlov, Whisper’s Goodwill Ambassador held at Protea Hotel in Kampala under the theme “Make a Difference, Save a Life”, Mr. Lubyayi donated and promised to personally deliver medical equipment that the hospital urgently requires.

The equipment included one patient monitor with one adult and one infant SP02 probes which are used for monitoring babies and 4 resuscitator kits for infants, used in the resuscitation of new born babies.

The medical equipment was received by staff of Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Emem Offong, Medical Director at the hospital, said, “We are very grateful for this kind donation from Collins, who has been a friend to Whisper’s since the hospital was established in 2016. The equipment he has donated will go a long in helping us provide oxygen and breathing support in the infants born with complications that require immediate attention.

The hospital is currently looking for funds to treat over 3,000 dying and malnourished children at the hospital.

“This has been due to high rates of children lacking a proper balanced diet. We hope this event will help us raise awareness, treat our patients, especially those suffering from sickle cells and also procure quality and reliable pediatrics equipment,” CEO Ms Veronika Cejpkova explained at the dinner.

According to Health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the sickle cells disease is on the rise in Uganda and Whisper’s Hospital with their free sickle cell clinic are able to provide all the medication required including carrying out blood tests, because of the generous support from their donors.

“As the ministry of health, we applaud these efforts and continue to provide support. We call upon like-minded Ugandans to also assist,” she added.

About Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital

Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital & Maternity, Jinja is a charity hospital operated by the Union for Childcare, Outreach and Education, a Uganda registered Non-Governmental Organization (NGO). Whisper’s Hospital provides first-class medical care for children up to 13 years of age and is the first of its kind in Uganda.

Since its inception in 2016, the facility has been providing services such as; emergency services, treatment for burns and scales, sickle cell diagnosis, nutritional ward, blood transfusions, sonography, laparotomy surgery and defibrillation. Whisper’s relies entirely on donor funds and support to provide the much-needed services to the underserved communities of Jinja City.

Related