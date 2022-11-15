KAMPALA – Participants in the upcoming MTN Kampala Marathon will free body checkups from C-Care clinics formerly IMC, courtesy of Prudential Uganda.

The announcement was made on Tuesday morning after Prudential Uganda handed over a sponsorship package of UGX 70 million MTN at the C-Care clinic on the parliamentary avenue.

This year’s MTN Kampala marathon scheduled for this Sunday will support the improvement of neonatal and maternal health services across the country.

The sponsorship offers emergency and health care services for the pre-run and during the marathon run on 20th November this Sunday to runners who pay for their MTN marathon Kits.

The present people at the press conference including journalists and some runners were treated to free Body and Mass Index and ECG cardio tests done in preparation for the marathon to check their health/ fitness and cardio functions.

Speaking at the press conference, MTN Uganda’s Martin Sebuliba expressed his gratitude to Prudential and its partners who have committed to supporting the runners with health checks and ensuring that they will be in a physically fit form to run for the babies’ cause.

“The MTN Kampala marathon is a professionally run marathon that will have different groups of people like the elite runners, the elderly, and the kids running for a good cause. Therefore, it’s important that our runners are sure they are in good health as they prepare for the marathon, even during the race,” he said.

The Prudential Uganda Chief Health Officer, Paul Nagemi, expressed Prudential’s commitment to ensuring that runners receive the required health checks and emergency services needed to keep them safe.

“At Prudential, our purpose is to help people make the most out of life and it gives us great joy to see that through our health insurance offering, we are able to help all the runners access the much-needed health checks and emergency care services before and during the run,” he said.

“We felt that being part of the MTN Marathon will be a good opportunity for us to support a noble cause and also enable people to do some body checkups. So as part of our sponsorship for the Marathon we are going to provide every participant of the Marathon to be able to do free checkups,” he added.

Runners who have paid for their MTN marathon kits will get free BMI and ECO tests for free at select C-Care (IMC) clinics. To receive the free BMI and ECG test, go to the following C-Care clinics;

C-Care IMC Parliamentary Avenue

C-Care IMC Ntinda C-Care IMC Kololo

C-Care IMC IDC (Yusuf Lule Road)

C-Care IMC Wandegeya

Proceeds from this year’s Marathon shall be used to upgrade maternal and newborn services in four selected health facilities across the country. The beneficiary health facilities include Kisenyi and Kawaala health facilities in the suburbs of Kampala plus those in Kachumbala (Teso sub-region) and Kabong (Karamoja sub-region)

The 2022 edition of the MTN Kampala Marathon will be held on Sunday 20th November starting at the Kololo independence grounds with runners participating in any of 4 categories including: the full marathon (42Km), half marathon (21Km), 10km race and 5Km fun run. The wheelchair race (10Km) shall be held on Sunday 13th November 2022.

Runners will need to provide their proof of payment for their marathon kits via mobile money messages or show their receipts for the purchase of the marathon kit in order to receive the free health services presented in the sponsorship package.

