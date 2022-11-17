JINJA – The excellent motorsport driver and businessman Rajiv Ruparelia sponsored the a two-day Kaliro Sugar rally competition in Busoga sub-region.

The race which was highly participated into was won by one of the best drivers, Ronald Sebuguzi.

Speaking at the closure of the race, Rajiv thanked His Royal Majesty William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, the Kyabazinga of Busoga and his subjects for supporting motorsport.

“On behalf of Central Motor Club (CMC), I want to appreciate His Loyal Highness the King, and the people of Busoga for welcoming us and for the passion they have for sports. The Busoga Kingdom holds a special place in the heart of CMC because of the love you show us. We also thank you for your hospitality and talent contribution through the outstanding drivers and rally officials,” said Rajiv, who is the chairman of Board Trustees at CMC.

Rajiv is also optimistic that the rally in one way or another boosted the economic status of Jinja, especially through accommodation and food for the guests invited, participants and fans.

“I would like to disclose that through this rally, we have filled all hotel rooms in Jinja, and over 50 types of vendors have benefited from this event, said Rajiv before he commended His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope IV-Isebantu Kyabazinga of Busoga and his subjects for the passion they have for sports.”

He also thanked the sponsors and said without them the event wouldn’t happen. Sponsors included; Kaliro Sugar, Speke Group of Hotels, Lato milk, Galaxy Fm, and Rock Boom among others.

Rajiv said in partnership with the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU), CMC is more determined than ever before, to uplift homegrown talent in motorsport to the highest level.

“Our vision is One club-One dream, let’s stay focused until the next championship on the boxing day rally on 26th December 2022. Am thankful, to the group of friends that we became family under the CMC umbrella. This tells what true friendship and determination can become when purposes are put into it,” added Rajiv.

