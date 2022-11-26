KAMPALA – The President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is back after a successful State Visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam where he spent 3 days full of fruitful engagements at the invitation of his counterpart President Nguy?n Xuân Phúc.

The President has been received at Entebbe International Airport by the Vice President H.E Jessica Alupo.

Others at the Airport who received him include; the Minister for Presidency Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda, Head of the Public Service and Secretary to cabinet Ms. Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, Commissioner General of Prisons Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, Major Gen. Abel Kandiho, the Joint Chief of Staff Uganda Police and Commander Airforce Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi.

While in Vietnam Gen Museveni held bilateral talks with the host President at the Presidential Palace, witnessed the signing of Agreements and different Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) between the two governments in Education and training, scientific and technical cooperation in Agriculture, Information and Communications, Foreign Affairs.

Gen Museveni also paid courtesy calls on the Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh and the Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam.

The President also addressed the Viet Nam-Uganda Business Summit and Trade Exhibition at Viet Nam National Convention Center (NCC) – Hanoi on the theme: Unlocking Investment Opportunities”

Gen Museveni also laid a wreath at the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, which is the final resting place of “Uncle Ho,” the founder of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

He also visited FPT Software High Tech Park and Vaccine research centre or Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences (VAAS) at Thanh Tri, Hanoi where he called for cooperation in research and value addition of agricultural products.

The Government of the Republic of Uganda and the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam have enjoyed almost 50 years of bilateral cooperation since 1973.

