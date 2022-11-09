KAMPALA — Dr. Miria Rukoza Koburunga Matembe has prayed for the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa and asked God to remove any wrong person around him.

“I want to thank you Lord for your son, the Right Honorable Thomas Tayebwa,” Dr. Matembe prayed during a courtesy call to the deputy speaker on Tuesday.

Dr. Matembe who worked in the Ugandan government as minister for ethics and integrity from 1998 to 2003, after which time she became a member of the Pan-African Parliament representing Uganda said Tayebwa who is only 41 holds a position of great responsibility and that he needs God’s guidance and protection.

“I was telling him that at his age, he is equal to my third born but you have been able to give him this position of Honor and responsibility Lord God. Because your word says that all authority comes from you. I want to pray that you continue to bless him in this seat,” she prayed asking God that “you make him like David”.

“That in his heart, you put it in him like David decided to shepherd his people with a skilful hand and integrity of the heart. Will you give him that integrity of heart that you gave to your King, whom you loved most, King David,” Dr Matembe, who was a member of the Constitutional Commission that created Ugandan Constitution prayed.

She petition God to bless whatever the Deputy Speaker touches and also guide him all the time that “he looks to you all the time.”

‘May you give him an undivided heart that he may fear you with all his heart and praise you forever. May you protect him, May you guide him, May you be his rock forever,” Dr. Matembe, a strong proponent for and an advocate of women’s rights in Uganda said in a prayer to God.

Dr. Matembe has been a lecturer on law and English at the Chartered Institute of Bankers, also in Kampala.

A lawyer by profession, Matembe is also the author of several articles and a book, Miria Matembe: Gender, Politics, and Constitution Making in Uganda, on women in politics.

Dr. Matembe is a former member of the Pan-African Parliament.

While serving there, she was chairperson of the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline a permanent committee of the parliament.

Tayebwa said Dr. Matembe’s prayer was motherly and thanked her for interceding for him.

“Our personal prayers can move mountains, but the most powerful of all; the sincerest; the most effective prayer is one from a mother. When mothers pray, God listens. Thank you Mama Miria Matembe for interceding for me; for turning my office into the Lord’s meeting venue. Amen!, Tayebwa wrote on Twitter.

Dr. Matembe’s endorsement of Deputy Speaker comes only two days after the West Ankole Diocese, Rev. Johnson Twinomujuni backed Tayebwa’s firm position on homosexuality and abortion.

Bishop Twinomujuni described both practices as unchristian and ungodly.

Bishop Twinomujuni, a critic of homosexuality also praised Tayebwa’s resolve to protect the Ugandan and Church values and moral fibre intact amid mounting pressure from the western world.

