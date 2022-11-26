The Judiciary has launched the small claims procedure in Kyiterera and Kigandalo town councils in Eastern Uganda, and also at Lamwo, Atanga and Kalongo in Northern Uganda.

Under the system, a complainant can get judgment within a day although the maximum period for delivering judgment is a month.

This is opposed to the old system that can even last for five years or more.

The ‘Small Claims Procedure’ doesn’t involve the use of lawyers, which cuts the costs of the suit.

The process is limited to 30 working days for the siting magistrate to conclude with the case and individuals involved are at liberty to speak the local language.

The judiciary says the rollout of SCP in these areas is intended to reduce case backlog of civil cases in the justice system.

Kyiterera Town Council Mayor Kyaza Patrick who was the guest of honor welcomed the program and urged area leaders to sensitise the public about the same.

Mr. Waiswa Lamhamber the speaker Kaboli town council pledged to use community programs to sensitize the public.

He also pointed out that now that the court of Kigandalo is back in place then justice will get closer to the common man.

Eng. Henry Mukisa, the LC3 chairperson for Kigandalo town council commended the rollout of the SCP to Kigandalo and Kaboli town councils

He pledged to support the procedure to see that it is a success in his area.

He also pointed out the fact that the procedure will help cut the very many bureaucratic processes which makes the legal procedure less hectic.

Present at all five events was Her Worship Mustola Mulondo, the Registrar SCP who presided over the launch encouraged the public to embrace the procedure because it’s sufficient effective and neither party needs a lawyer.

Mulondo said the Small Claim Procedure is expected to help the last court user to access justice within their reach.

