KAMPALA —Dr. Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary Ministry of ICT & National Guidance has signed a Record of Discussions (ROD) with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to strengthen the ICT ecosystem and accelerate the creation of jobs for Ugandan Youth.

The ROD, signed Friday November 11, will herald access to one of the world’s most digitized nations, Japan, and its advanced technology knowledge, market and platforms.

The ROD will deliver on the following:

Framework on creating an enabling environment to support ICT acceleration

Digital skilling program to strengthen Uganda’s global competitiveness

Business match making between Ugandan companies and global ICT firms to create business opportunities for Ugandan companies

Creation of an ICT entrepreneurship program

One year ago, Dr Aminah Zawedde embarked on an initiative to revive the BPO and Innovation sectors in Uganda as one of the key areas that the Government of Uganda can exploit as a long-term solution to addressing issues of unemployment amongst educated youths.

Uganda has great strengths in attracting BPO jobs into the country, 30,000 youth leave the university each year, these are English speaking and ICT literate. The ICT industry in the country has also grown in the last 10 years putting the country at an advantage in handling ICT jobs around the globe. It is a very good time to recharge Uganda’s efforts in the BPO & Innovation industry.

It has been reported that 77% of Uganda is under the age of 30 and its population is set to double between 2020 and 2060. There exists a challenge of youth unemployment is already high and will continue to rise as the population grows.

This morning’s ROD signing is therefore timely as it allows Uganda’s BPO & Innovation practitioners leverage the global expertise that Japan has honed over the years as a technology titan.

Commenting following the signing the ROD, Dr. Aminah Zawedde said, ‘We are determined to create an environment that nourishes ICT-centric innovation and generates new job opportunities for our young people. The partnership with JICA is one we are excited about.’

‘We have seen the quality of superior support that JICA extends when they commit, the testimony can be seen in the elegance of the Source of the Nile bridge in Jinja or the almost complete Flyover at Clocktower among others. That depth of technical knowledge & expertise is what we have gotten this morning. As the Japanese say, ‘Akarui mirai’, we have a ‘bright future’ in the sector,’ Dr. Aminah Zawedde added.

Mr. Uchiyama Takayuki, Chief Representative JICA, said, ‘This partnership is the best way to promote Ugandan talent and also establish a platform to ease discovery of young talent by foreign and local companies.

‘Today marks the start of something great that will transcend generations to come. We thank Dr Aminah for initiating & leading this partnership, we look forward to shared success,’ Mr. Uchiyama added.

The National Development Plan III under the Digital Transformation Program recognizes ICT as a fulcrum of development. The national plan recognizes ICT as an accelerator, amplifier and augmenter of change across the economy.

The Digital Transformation Programme will be pursuing the following strategies to contribute towards the NDPIII:

To promote ICT innovation

To enhance ICT skills and vocational development

To promote development-oriented mind-set and to increase government participation in strategic sectors.

Therefore, the signing of the ROD is a deliberate effort by the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance to achieve its aspiration to create jobs through the promotion of BPO and Innovation and importantly; place Uganda the forefront of the next wave of strategic technologies, support a new generation of leading BPO & Innovation companies and scale disruptive innovations to accelerate the transition to a digital economy.

The Ministry of ICT & National Guidance is intentional about driving Uganda’s long-term recovery and economic growth by building a trusted, sustainable, and inclusive digital future

