KAMPALA – The Insurance Training College (ITC) has awarded a total of 31 insurance practitioners who have been certified at various professional levels at the insurance industry Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony held at Hotel Africana on Thursday night.

The awardees include; Mugema Khasim, Kajoina Lothike Phiona and Ben Olwol under the category of Certificate Member, Kavuma Paul Muwanga, Latimer Kagimu Mukasa, Irene Kego Oloya and Gary Vincent Corbit for Honorary Associate Member whereas Mugisha James, Kizza Pius, Nakiwunga Aishah, Hilda Mutesi, Indraneel Lahiri, Tumwesiga Patrick, Katusiime Dianah Davinah, Martha Arinaitwe, Ssali Enock Timothy, Abaasa Anthony, Gilbert Emojong, Kalungi Albert John Paul, Dorcus Namara, Kabamba Brendah, Ssekindi Jeniffer, Magezi Tumuhaise, Oryem David, Hamza Mutebi, Kaahwa Albert Paul, Najjuko Marion, Agatha Katusiime, Fred Mwesigwa, Paul Muwanga and Wesonga Joseph Mukula went home with Associate Member certificates.

Earlier in the morning, the college also held its 7th Graduation Ceremony where close 1,200 graduands were awarded bringing the total number of professional insurance graduates to 5,836 since 2015.

Speaking at the Dinner ceremony, Mr. Saul Sseremba, CEO/Principal at ITC said that the increase in graduates indicates that the country is yarning for professionalism today more than ever.

“A few months ago, we launched the highest qualification; Advanced Diploma in Insurance and 32 people enrolled in the programme immediately. That gave us confidence that the members appreciated our programmes.”

He revealed that the college was also accredited as the training partner for the pension sector.

“This is a big milestone for us, you can no longer practice in the pension sector if we haven’t trained you as ITC.”

Mr. Sseremba revealed that this year, they extended services to the Burundi market besides opening an online platform – which makes the college the first institution in Uganda to issue online results examination certificates.

“You no longer have to come to college, you can now get your certificate online as long as you have done all the necessary requirements,” he noted.

Also, the Principal told his guests that this year, they signed an MOU with the National Curriculum Development Center where they shall be included in the curriculum of primary and secondary schools.

Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA) Chief Executive Officer, Alhaj Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega revealed that the industry has been able to underwrite premiums to the tune of shs1 trillion and 80 billion, an average of 18.6% growth compared to the premiums underwritten in the 3 quarter of 2021.

He attributed this to the resilience of the insurance industry.

Mr. Lubega highlighted some of the milestones of the industry including; operationalizing the localization of marine insurance as per the insurance act, the sector readiness to participate in oil and gas using the insurance oil and gas consortium and registering the national life insurance scheme Bill which is still in the Parliament.

This, he says once passed, will help many Ugandans but also the key industry players.

Officiating at the event, Dr. Ben Kajwang, Director at the College of Insurance but also the President of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) congratulated the college for the milestone and the insurance sector of Uganda as whole.

“In Nairobi, we have so many students but we don’t have formal graduation ceremonies like this because they complete at different times. I’ve now learnt something that I want to carry back home so that we be having formal graduation ceremonies.”

“The way I am looking at things, ITC of Uganda is going to be a premium college within the continent and when I look at your programmes, within the short time you have put up quality programmes and I want to say that please continue to have new programmes,” he added.

He commended the IRA boss for the efforts he has made to have the cooperation between insurance school in Nairobi and here in Uganda.

