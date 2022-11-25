ENTEBBE —Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) is in the process of launching a digital portal to expand the range of services it offers but also easy access to the same, the acting managing director Kenneth Oluka has said.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony to mark 120 years of dedicated services in printing and publishing, Mr. Oluka said that the government chief printer will digitize most of the operations to live in tandem with modern technology.

“We are improving and developing an e-publishing function so that people are able to access our publications by a click of a button anywhere on this globe,” he said.

He added: “We will first digitize the hard copies we have and then we shall do the final digitalization including being able to pay online, download and print whatever you need”.

He said a process has also started to link UPPC with all the other important agencies like URSB, Ministries and MDA’s which have a direct bearing on UPPC.

“This surely will help us to serve our customers better in a timely manner while maintaining our quality. We want people to be able to access documents on the go whether they are using the iOS system or the Android app. Overall, we want to emphasize a strong online presence.”

Oluka said the cooperation has built a robust system enough to satisfy all government and private sector printing and publishing needs.

As chief government printer, the corporation is mandated to print and publish all government legislation and documents, publish books, booklets or other publications which enhance the culture, welfare and unity of Uganda. In other words, UPPC is mandated to print and publish legal documents for the general public.

He, however, said the UPPC is one of the few government agencies that do not receive any funding from government.

“We depend on funds from the business that we do with MDAs and the private sector. We operate as a business and pay taxes to the Uganda Revenue Authority. We need the support of MDAs. We have the solutions to your printing and publishing needs. We are committed to serving you better,” he said.

On September 28, 2021, President Museveni wrote to the prime minister directing her to prioritize procurement of government printing work to the Vision Group and UPPC.

The Third Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda and Minister Without Portfolio Lukia Isanga Nakadama who was the chief guest at the UPPC 120th-year anniversary celebrations, praised the organisation for remaining zealous and focused on business, despite facing a few challenges.

Nakadama urged UPPC to embrace new digital technologies more and to pursue aggressive sales and marketing approaches in order to cope with the current trends in the industry and to keep ahead of the competition.

The Third Deputy Prime Minister also urged the UPPC to uphold the values and dignity of the Office of the President under whose office the cooperation falls.

“The government printer has contributed immensely to the printing of Uganda’s history, be it from the legal perspective, by printing laws and the Gazette or the printing of other historical documents, reports photographs, from the foregoing, Nakadama said.

She added: “Our desire is to make UPPC the Number 1 printer of choice in the East African region. This is going to be possible with the construction of a security printing factory by Uganda Security Printing Company Limited (USPC); a joint venture company in which UPPC owns 51% shares on behalf of the Government of Uganda. The other 49% shares are owned by a German consortium Veridos.”

USPC was formulated in 2018 as a special purpose vehicle to revamp UPPC.

It is a joint venture between the Government of Uganda, represented by UPPC with majority shares of 51%, and a German Consortium Veridos with 49%. It is a 15-year partnership, after which UPPC takes full ownership on behalf of the Government of Uganda.

Currently USPC is mandated to print passports that meet international standards and electronic drivers’ licenses.

