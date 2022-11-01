Nebbi Diocese on Monday, October 31, 2022 rolled out the Digital Messaging Service across all its 60 parishes, becoming the first in the country to do so.

Developed in-house by Centenary Technology Services (Cente-Tech), the Digital Messaging Service offers SMS, USSD, Email and IVR capabilities to its users.

Cente-Tech – a member of Centenary Group – joined Bishop Raphael Wokorach and all parish priests to launch the service. Developed in-house by Cente-Tech, the Digital Messaging Service, offers SMS, USSD, Email and IVR capabilities to its users.

The service launch means that the diocese of Nebbi will now be able to enhance the communication with their congregation using SMS, USSD, IVR and email.

Commenting during the launch, Bishop Raphael Wokorach of Nebbi Diocese said: “Technology is without a doubt a good tool that can drive transformation. We are happy to lead the way and be the first diocese to adopt this service. I implore all the Parish Priests to utilize this service to reach our people. Thank you Cente-Tech.”

Steven Kirenga, Cente-Tech Head Product and Business Development and Customer Experience, remarked: “Digital platforms are rapidly becoming a critical lifeline to streamline and sustain operations across communities. We are glad that Nebbi is the first diocese to take on this transformational digital messaging service.”

“By incorporating digital messaging into our offerings, we’re helping our church reach wider audiences and broaden their communications to ensure efficient message delivery,” Kirenga added.

With mobile phone connections are reported at 36million in Uganda, the launch of the Digital Messaging Service means that the church will have a more effective and cheaper media channel to reach its audience across all institutions in the diocese.

During the discussions, the parish priests from across the diocese shared that using this new service, they would ensure that the predominantly youthful congregation use their phones for good, as opposed to using them for vices such as gambling.

The Digital Messaging Service is a secure platform that already has robust cyber security protocols in place, such as end to end encryption.

Cente-Tech, the technology company of Centenary Group, says it intention is transforming lives of the people and promoting environmental conservation through financial inclusion and innovative business solutions.

With a combined ICT industry experience of over 90 years in the public and private sector, Cente-Tech provides holistic technology solutions and delivers innovation that matters to enable and inspire growth.

Cente-Tech’s niche lies in ICT advisory and Research; ICT Managed Services and Infrastructure; and ICT Innovation and Digital Services.

The Centenary brand considerably organized audience through intricately structured entities that include: 640 church parishes, 219 institutions, 264 hospitals and 3388 schools representing a captive community of over 20million Ugandans across the country. Cente-Tech’s digital transformation campaign will continue to other regions of Uganda.

