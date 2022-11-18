KAMPALA —Nikita S. Adams, an executive from Warner Bros, an American film and entertainment studio has tipped Ugandan film sector players and shared her knowledge on how to develop the film industry.

On November 15, in a session with filmmakers at the Ugandan Communications Commission (UCC) house in Bugolobi, Kampala, Adams told filmmakers that African stories are very unique and the way they are told is key.

Nikita whose visit to Uganda sought to build lasting synergies between Ugandan movie stars and their Hollywood counterparts assured Ugandans that the wealth is in Africa and, therefore, they should focus on African talent and culture.

Nikita who is the head of Television Development at Folding Chair Productions a subsidiary of Warner Bros Studios also explored the cultural and film landscape as well as sharing her experience with local filmmakers.

“My passion is to bridge the gap between African Americans and the Africans; I want to normalize Africa for African Americans and I want to normalize coming here and doing business. There is no savior in the States, the power and the wealth is here, the wealth in terms of culture and talent is here,” Nikita observed.

Nikita appreciated President Museveni for opening up the country to the historical diasporas giving them space to return to Africa to participate in the development of the African continent.

Speaking about Nikita’s visit, the Executive Director, Uganda Communication Commission (UCC), Irene Kaggwa said that UCC seeks to harness such collaborations to help the local talent to flourish.

“We are grateful to Ms. Nikita Adams for her selfless act; story telling is in our DNA but how can we reap from this using the creative arts especially film. With collaborations with such people, we shall achieve this,” Kaggwa said.

Kaggwa noted that the commission seeks such collaborations to promote the film industry which provides opportunities for income generation and job creation, highlighting customs, history, culture, tourism and social development.

Isaac Kigozi noted that Nikita’s coming into the country follows President Museveni’s initiative of promoting art and talent among the youth.

“Nikita will share her experience that she has earned over time equipping the youth on how they can earn from their art and creatives through tapping in the international market,” Kigozi said.

Kigozi noted that Nikita’s visit speakers to a broader initiative that was birthed following the 2nd annual AFRICON Conference that was organized by Amplify Africa.

“On the sidelines of the conference, I was able to meet with a number of prominent African-Americans and we agreed on coming up with an African approach on building synergies to promote Africa’s rich culture, art, tourism, investment and dispel negative notions about the continent,” Kigozi revealed.

Kigozi added that the program has since attracted a number of prominent dignitaries including; Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa the CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante the CEO of Ghana Film Commission and Ava L. Hall the Vice Presidential Advisor Viacom Global who are putting their heads together to come up with a unified strategy towards amplifying the continent.

Related