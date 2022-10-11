KAMPALA – On 11 October, Zonta International commemorates the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl.

In the last decade, opportunities have increased for girls to have their voices heard on the global stage and there has been more attention on issues that matter to girls among governments, policymakers and the general public. However, investments in girls’ rights remain limited and girls continue to face countless challenges on the way to fulfilling their potential.

“The writer, Nora Ephron once wrote, “Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.” This is easier said than done when the girl child faces challenges and discrimination from the time of conception” said the President of the Zonta Club of Kampala, Flavia Namayengo.

She continued to state that “majority of the world still views investment in girls as a loss yet when I look around, I know that the words of Michelle Obama, “when girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous” are evident in society today. Nothing can beat the resilience and determination of a girl on a mission to change her life.”

The Zonta Club of Kampala has spent eight (8) years providing opportunities for women and girls. The club has built toilets, provided menstrual hygiene education and provided re-useable sanitary pads, provided COVID 19 preventive items to ten schools in Kanugu district, advocated for ageless model of education for the Batwa communities, provided entrepreneur skills to child mother in Rubanda District a total of 50,000 Euros has been to these project where the girl child is priorities.

“In the face of incredible challenges, girls around the world have proven that with the necessary skills and opportunities, they can lead the way to progress and building a better world,” said Zonta International President Ute Scholz. “Zonta and its members will continue to support and empower women and girls and promote gender equity until our vision has been fulfilled.”

Zonta International has spent more than 100 years providing opportunities for women and girls and invested more than US$50.1 million in our international service projects and our scholarships, fellowships and awards. From 2022-2024, Zonta is responding to the health needs of adolescent girls in Peru, empowering girls in Madagascar to act on climate change while learning in a safe and inclusive environment, and protecting the rights of millions girls to delay early marriage in 12 countries in Africa and Asia.

“Every day, girls are breaking boundaries and barriers, tackling issues like child marriage, education inequality, violence, climate justice, and inequitable access to healthcare. Girls are proving they are unstoppable,” the United Nations said when describing its publication, A New Era for Girls.

