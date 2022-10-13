KAMPALA -The Chairman of Ruparelia Foundation, Sudhir Ruparelia has joined the Rotary Fraternity.

The Reparelia Foundation is the charity arm of the Ruparelia Group of companies and they have donated billions of shillings to support several causes from education to health, the arts and conservation over the years.

Several Rotary Clubs in Uganda have benefitted from the Foundation that has supported their causes and now Sudhir has officially joined the fraternity.

Sudhir was inducted as a Honorary Member of the Rotary Club of Kiwatule by District Governor Mike Sebalu during an all Wednesday Clubs’fellowship held at the Kabira Country Club last evening.

In July this year Sudhir made a donation of an ambulance to the Rotary Club of Nsangi and Shs10m to go towards the maternity ward of the hospital the club is fundraising for.

He also donated Shs10m towards Rotary’s efforts for the cancer ward at Nsambya Hospital.

Founded in 1905, Rotary is a global organisation of people of good will who unite to take action and create change across the world.

Rotary causes globally include promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Others include saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies and protecting the environment.

