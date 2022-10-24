KABALE – The National Water and Sewerage Corporation – NWSC has embarked on the system upgrading of works at Bunyonyi water intake Kabale to improve water production capacity of the intake plant by 130,000 litres per hour and provide standby system incase of breakdown.

Accordingly, this will increase the water production capacity from the current 6,240,000 million litres of water to 9,360,000million litres of water per day.

“Additionally, we are boosting capacity of the water production units which will support planned projects in the distribution network,” said the Corporation in a statement.

“Some of the planned projects include additional transmission Main from kiyoora treatment plant to Makanga Main reservoir, Rugarama water system upgrade works and Kihumuro mains extension,” they added.

They promised to have the pumps commissioned by the next week.

Related