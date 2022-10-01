KAZO – President Yoweri Museveni has boosted the reconstruction and modernisation of St. Peter’s Burunga Primary School in Burunga Sub. County, Kazo district.

Through the Vice President Jessica Alupo, Museveni contributed Shs20m towards the construction of classroom blocks and teachers’ houses during a fundraising ceremony at Burunga Primary school. In 1967, the president taught Late Gen. Elly Tumwine at the same school. The contribution followed a presidential cash donation of Shs250m to the school during the first phase of the reconstruction and modernisation exercise. The school which was started 1960s by the Anglican church to promote education among children, presently boasts of 510 pupils. According to management, the modernisation of the school is estimated to cost over Shs992m.

While presiding over the fundraising function, Alupo lauded the church for their decision to establish a community school to offer public education children. “Church leaders didn’t not only teach the bible but also supported government efforts in educating the community,” Alupo noted.

She underscored government’s pledge to continue working with the church in promoting education in the country.

She asked the district leadership and school management to improve on the academic performance of the school.

She also applauded the people of Kazo district for their tireless efforts in joining President Museveni to liberate this country in the 1980s.

“As government, We pay tribute to you and we don’t take those sacrifices you made lightly,” Alupo acknowledged.

She paid tribute to the fallen Gen. Elly Tumwine who died of Cancer recently. Alupo who donated Shs5m cash towards the school reconstruction of the school, described the late Gen as a person who was very passionate about issues of women empowerment and development as a whole.

A total of Shs110m was collected in cash and pledges during the fundraising overseen by the Vice president.

Alupo assured residents that Ministry of Education had also captured Burunga Seed Secondary school among the

259 schools to be transformed into fully fledged seed schools in the country.

She encouraged parents to continue educating the children up to completion.

” I ask you children to study very hard not to disappoint your parents who are sacrificing alot for your wellbeing,”she counseled.

The Vice President also thanked the people of Kazo for embracing Diary farming despite challenges of drought and diseases.

She re-echoed the president’s message of having people engage in commercial farming, ICT Services and Industrialisation saying these four sectors would comfortably offers jobs to our children.

The Vice President also encouraged the people of Kazo to engage in other activities such as poultry, piggery, coffee, fish and food enterprises to tickle the economy to promote industrialisation.

She encouraged them to also embrace the Parish development model adding that shs535m has so far been dispatched to Saccos within Kazo district.

Alupo also encouraged residents to preserve the environment.

“Government has already put money aside to help in establishing irrigation schemes here to ensure sufficient water supply for both domestic and commercial use.

In conjunction with area members of Parliament, Alupo promised that government will address the issue of poor road network, electricity in the district.

“Government recently amended the electricity Act to address the issue of electricity scarcity in the country and through this program Kazo stands to benefit” Alupo noted.

The Vice President reminded residents about the Ebola breakout. “You have to be mindful and conscious about this disease. Continue washing hands with soap, wearing of masks and reporting any suspected cases of Ebola to medical facilities, Alupo cautioned.

She urged the people to avoid hugging each other.

Related