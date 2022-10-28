KAMPALA- Emolyne Ramlov, philanthropist and founder of Emolyn cosmetics together with her family have donated a fully equipped ambulance to Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital located in Jinja City.

The donation was made during a fundraising dinner held on October 27, 2022 at Protea Hotel in Kampaa under the theme “Make A Difference, Save A Life”.

The ambulance, according to Emolyne is to aid the hospital in their emergency responses as they provide health services to the vulnerable families of the Jinja Community.

“I know how much Veronika and her team has been working hard to ensure the vulnerable families of the Jinja community receive affordable medical care, in an environment filled with love. Whisper’s is a charity run by a woman, who’s empowerment I wanted to support so that the vulnerable children supported by the hospital are given a chance at a healthy life; and as a family, we believe our donation will support their efforts. We are happy to be a part of this,” she said.

As she handed over the USD73, 000 for the ambulance to the hospital’s CEO Ms Veronika Cejpkova, Emolyne added, “As a mother of four young children, I know all too well the anxiety caused when a child falls ill. The health and wellbeing of any community is so important and we all must come together and assist those who are underserved.”

She further made an additional contribution of USD6, 000 towards the servicing and maintenance of the ambulance.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng in a speech read by Dr Jessica Nsugwa Sabiiti, Commisioner-Department of Reproductive and Child health applauded Emolyne’s generous donation and urged members of the Jinja city business community and Ugandans in general to adopt a charitable heart and assist government efforts to improve services in the country.

“I am very pleased to see a driven and successful Ugandan business woman in the diaspora come home to help her fellow Ugandans. We saw our community come together during the height of Covid-19 pandemic and it is that spirit we appeal to on this occasion to generously donate to establishments such as Whisper’s Hospital, who as a ministry recognise as an entity doing a lot with very little,” said Dr Aceng.

She noted that the sickle cells disease is on the rise in Uganda and Whisper’s Hospital with their free sickle cell clinic are able to provide all the medication required including carrying out blood tests, because of the generous support from their donors.

“As the ministry of health, we applaud these efforts and continue to provide support. We call upon like-minded Ugandans to also assist,” she added.

With her vision of providing decent and affordable services to the underprivileged, and mission to revive trust in charity and humanity, Cejpkova expressed her gratitude to Emolyne and her family for their generous hearts.

“Emolyne is one of our pioneer donors and having her as our Goodwill Ambassador has given us tremendous inspiration to continue striving to ensure we accomplish our mission,” she said.

She revealed that they are currently looking for funds to treat over 3,000 dying and malnourished children at the hospital.

“This has been due to high rates of children lacking a proper balanced diet. We hope this event will help us raise awareness, treat our patients, especially those suffering from sickle cells and also procure quality and reliable pediatrics equipment,” she explained.

Among the key partners and donors were Uganda’s ministry of health, Legends Events & Hospitality, St Jude Electrical and Medical Equipment Workshop, Simplifi Networks, Anti Counterfeit Network and the Indian Women Association.

