KAMPALA – As part of its annual Food Festival, Jumia Food, Uganda’s leading food and grocery delivery platform, has donated food and grocery supplies to YAWE Childrens’ Ministry located in Kawaala .

Speaking at the event held at the Childrens’ home in Kawaala, Tom Mugabe, the Jumia Food Head of Commercial noted that, “Jumia Food Festival is about sharing and celebrating good and affordable food, which is very important to us especially given our current economic trends. This is evidenced in the deals we offer on shareable meals. We also felt the need to support and in a way motivate these children who have not had it easy to join the e-commerce and hospitality industries when they grow up.”lll

YAWE Childrens’ Ministry is founded by 25-year-old TikToker David Mubiru aka Dad4allkids, and caters for 38 children in a 3-bedroom house in Kawaala. While accepting the donation, Mubiru said,

“I’m grateful to Jumia Food for this kind gesture and call upon other corporate companies to support YAWE Childrens’ Ministry. I’m also thankful for platforms like TikTok through which we have been able to raise awareness of our plight and get support for children looking to get a better life for themselves away from the street.”

Jumia Food donated items including shawarmas from Middle East Restaurant, large Pizzas from The Patio and Kapital Pizzeria, burgers from Krusty’s, pilau from Super Pilau and an assortment of supermarket grocery items like soap, bread, butter, rice, posho and more from Jumia Food Mart, the platform’s quick commerce platform.

Jumia Food Festival will run from September 26th to October 9th, 2022.

