KAMPALA —Johnnie Walker Uganda has joined the rest of the country in the celebrations to mark 60 years of independence.

The brand kicked off the celebrations earlier today by dressing its iconic striding man in Ugandan flag colours, as a show of solidarity and togetherness in celebrating six decades of Uganda’s independence.

The brand will also further share in the merrymaking by customising the iconic Johnnie Walker bottle in Independence-themed paraphernalia, that will be the perfect gift for its loyal customers as they partake in the Independence celebrations together with family and friends.

Speaking about the Independence Day celebrations, Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager- Christine Kyokunda applauded Ugandans for choosing Johnnie Walker as the most desired, most enjoyed and most talked about whisky in Uganda for the last 60 years.

It’s a norm for the Johnnie Walker brand to be at the heart of every major celebration.

“Uganda at 60 is a big milestone for us a as country. It’s equally an important occasion for us, because Ugandans have chosen JW Black Label as their whisky of choice; and that warrants massive celebration for all of us. These celebrations tell a story of 60 years of progress, something that Johnnie Walker as a brand is synonymous with. And just like every big celebration, Johnnie Walker is happy to be at the heart of Uganda’s 60th Independence anniversary,” Kyokunda said.

Kyokunda added that as the brand’s mantra ‘Keep walking’ goes, Johnnie Walker has a plan to toast to the bold steps Uganda and Ugandans have made over the past 60 years; “Johnnie Walker is about celebrating and championing progress with the aim to encourage and empower people to be the best version of themselves by making bold steps. So, as we celebrate the last 60 years of Ugandan independence, we also look forward to walking with Ugandans into the next 60 and more. Keep Walking Uganda!” she added.

The customised Independence-themed Johnnie Walker bottles are available at select stores and supermarkets including Carrefour Lugogo, Game Lugogo, Quality Supermarkets, as well as Standard Supermarket.

