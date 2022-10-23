KAMPALA- Galaxy FM boss Pius Kamugisha has Saturday, October 22, 2022 died in a road accident at Nakigala along the Entebbe-Kampala Expressway.

The accident, according to Police happened at around 10:00pm.

According to traffic police spokesperson ASP Faridah Nampiima, the accident involved motor vehicle registration number UG 0382D (Toyota Hilux) that was being driven by LT Col Byaruhanga Ephraim I.O 1st Div Kakiri and motor vehicle registration number UBK 320P Benz black driven by Kamugisha.

“It’s alleged that both drivers of both motor vehicles were from Entebbe side heading to Busega side via Entebbe-Kampala Expressway and towards Nakigalala at Kilometer 10, Kamugisha who was speeding decided to overtake Byaruhanga who was driving in the outer lane at a short distance. In the process, he knocked MV UG 0382D on rear light on the driver’s side, continued by scratching the driver’s door and then hit off the side mirror,” she explained in a statement.

ASP Nampiima noted that Kamugisha, the deceased lost control and knocked the middle concrete barrier, the vehicle crossed back to the outer lane, rolled to the trench then overturned several times up to the resting position approximately 600m from the point of impact.

“The driver sustained serious head injuries and arm fracture by observation. He died on the way as he was being rushed to Mulago hospital,” she said.

The cause of the accident, as revealed by Nampiima has been attributed to reckless driving and drink driving (as some Bottles of Alcohol were recovered from the vehicle of the deceased)

