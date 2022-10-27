The StateHouse Anti-Corruption Unit in liasion with Police have arraigned Ateng Francis, the former Principal Assistant Secretary Lira, Ministry of Lands Zonal Office on charges of fraudulent Procurement of certificate of title, Forgery and uttering a false document on Uganda Railways Cooperation land in Lira. He is charged with three others who are still at large.

The investigation followed a directive issued earlier this year by the President to the unit to investigate corruption related allegations at Uganda Railways Corporation.

Upon conclusion of the investigations by the Unit and submission of a report to the President, in a letter dated 3rd October 2022, The President directed among others that all people who were behind the attempt to steal Uganda Railways Cooperations Land in Lira be prosecuted.

Ateng has been remanded..

