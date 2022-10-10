WASHINGTON DC – A delegation led by the Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, has arrived in Washington DC ahead of the Commonwealth Finance Ministers Meeting (CFMM) and the Commonwealth Central Bank Governors (CCBG) Meeting.

At CFMM, which is scheduled to take place on 12 October, the Secretary-General will convene finance ministers in person for the first time in two years to discuss emerging economic challenges facing Commonwealth countries. As the world continues to recover from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the onset of the cost of living and energy crises, this year’s meeting is being held under the theme ‘A Road to Economic Recovery: A Macroeconomic Perspective’.

During her visit to Washington DC, which coincides with the 2022 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, the Secretary-General will also hold bilateral meetings with ministers and key interlocutors on the Commonwealth’s most pressing issues and priorities.

Secretary-General Scotland said: “I am delighted to be back in Washington to meet with ministers and other representatives from across the Commonwealth. We live in challenging times – the COVID-19 pandemic, the debt and economic shocks which have followed, the climate crisis, and the cost-of-living crisis, all mean that we have never needed our friends more.”

The theme of the Commonwealth Finance Ministers Meeting is therefore timely and reminds us that, now more than ever, it is important that our Commonwealth family comes together to examine the status quo, discuss matters of importance to our nations, and work together towards developing solutions to shape a vibrant and sustainable future.”

The Secretary-General will depart Washington DC on 15 October 2022.

Although the Commonwealth Finance Ministers Meeting and Central Bank Governors meeting are closed meetings, a media pool of 15 journalists can take photos and videos of the opening remarks (the first 10 minutes of the meeting).

The CFMM media pool will take place from 12:30 pm to 12:40 pm EDT on Wednesday 12th October.

The CCBG media pool will take place from 8:00 am – 8:10 am EDT on Tuesday 11th October.

Please note that to join the media pool you must already be accredited to attend the World Bank/IMF meetings.

