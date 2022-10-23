ENTEBBE — China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Uganda, has donated food items to SOS Children’s Village in Entebbe Municipality.

The food donation, made on Saturday, October 22 according to CCCC Country Manager, Zheng Biao sought to improve the welfare of the children at the Entebbe location.

The included rice, maize flour, beans, milk and sugar.

Mr. Biao said that the donation was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme through which it delivers social value to the communities in which it operates.

“This is the fourth time we are extending assistance to SOS Children’s village because we believe children are the leaders of tomorrow. Knowledge is power. Knowledge will change your life. You should study hard and make progress every day,” Biao advised the children.

“Children are the world’s hope for better future. You will become the main force to drive the development of this country in future.”

Zheng said the company continues to work closely with the Ugandan government to help improve the livelihood of the citizens by delivering several infrastructure projects.

“We are here today because we believe people deserve to live in the best conditions of life to achieve their full potential. We are passionate about people and such gestures like this are a testament to CCCC’s commitment to the people of Uganda and a win-win relationship,” he said also hailing SOS Children’s Village for the noble job of looking after disadvantaged children in the country.

Mr Godfrey Otto, the village’s Programme Manager who received the donation commended CCCC for their kind gesture.

“We are very proud of our friendship with the Chinese people through China Communications Construction Company Limited who have remained committed to making a donation to our children every year,” Otto said.

He added that they look after 180 children at this particular centre but noted there are other centres spread across the country taking care of more than 1,000 children,

“The children you see present today look this good because of the support of friends like CCCC. We want to thank you again, our friends from CCCC for choosing to give our children a chance. Your willingness to support our children makes all the difference for us and for them,” Otto added.

