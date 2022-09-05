KAMPALA—The State House Anti-Corruption Unit in liaison with Uganda Police Force have arraigned Mr Charles Kyagaba on a raft of charges including land grabbing and malicious damage to property in Wakiso District and beyond.

The businessman who was charged on Monday at Chief Magistrates Court in Entebbe has since been remanded till 19/09/2022 on key among other charges, Malicious damage to a house belonging to Margret Kyomuhangi found in Ziru Village, Wakiso district.

It’s alleged that the businessman led a group of others, on 23rd April 2022 who unlawfully destroyed a Kyomuhangi’s house structure claiming that she built a house in his Kibanja.

Available reports indicate that land in Ziru belongs to Catholic Church which is occupied by bibanja owners including kyomuhangi who had bought her kibanja from Nayiga Queen Mary.

@AntiGraft_SH in liaison with @PoliceUg have arraigned Kyagaba Charles an alleged notorious land fraudster in Wakiso district at the Chief Magistrates Court in Entebbe on Charges of Malicious Damage to Property. He has been remanded till 19/09/2022. #CorruptionIsWinnable pic.twitter.com/bOavL3DQtQ — Anti Corruption Unit – State House Uganda (@AntiGraft_SH) September 5, 2022

However, Kyagaba claims before Naiyiga Queen Mary had sold the kibanja to Kyomuhangi, she had given the land to him for having assisted her to chase away the illegal occupants from her land.

Nayiga has however dismissed Kyagaba’s claims as baseless.

Kyagaba and his workers including Kabuusu Benon, Komachech and Wasswa who are his workers forcefully demolished Kyomuhangi’s house with the view of chasing her away from his Kibanja saying she had bought it fraudulently from Nayiga—inviting the attention of the Anti Corruption Unit.

Preliminary reports indicate that Mr. Kyagaba is involved in several others land disputes where he claims kibanja interest on people’s land using illegal obtained courts documents to get various orders as a basis of his clams of ownership.

Related

Continue Reading