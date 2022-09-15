KAMPALA – Parliament has applauded the fallen Queen Elizabeth II for being humble, exemplary, and an icon of peace.

This was on Wednesday during a special sitting chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa in a bid to allow legislators to pay their tributes to Her Majesty.

Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms from 6 February 1952 until her death in 2022. She was queen regnant of 32 sovereign states during her lifetime and 15 at the time of her death.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja moved a motion for a resolution of Parliament to pay tribute to the Late Her Majesty for her extraordinary contribution and exemplary leadership to the Commonwealth.

According to Nabbanja, Queen Elizabeth II visited Uganda twice. Her Majesty’s first visited Uganda from 28th to 30th April 1954 and again on 21st to 24th November 2007 to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

In response to her motion, speaking on behalf of the Leader of Opposition, Muwanga Kivumbi eulogized Queen Elizabeth II as someone who had a remarkable influence on how the world is run.

“The Queen superintended smooth transitions of governments which are worth emulating. She oversaw successful government led by 15 different prime ministers”.

Lamwo district woman MP, Nancy Acora called on women leaders to emulate the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth, especially her unique sense of style. She said that Speaker Anita Among is already depicting the fallen Queen’s style and its commendable.

Bunya South MP, Iddi Isabirye said we shall always remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as a unifier, a great leader who did great things in the Commonwealth countries.

Aswa County MP, Simon Wokorach asked the institution of Parliament to send a delegation from Parliament to the UK to pay tribute to the Late.

Mawokota district Woman MP, Gorreth Namugga Gorreth noted that respect for the Environment is no longer an option but a genuine responsibility for every Ugandan. Preserve the dignity of this Pearl Africa.

Youth Northern MP, Boniface Okot also called upon leaders to deliberately consider mentorship of young people in memory of Queen Elizabeth II who rose to the throne at the young age of 25.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II rose to the throne at the age of 15. This is a lesson that we need to continue placing young people at the table of decision making,” Okot said.

Kasilo county MP, Elijah Okupa commended the late Queen Elizabeth II for shaping the fashion world, even at her age you saw how well dressed she was and it was a message to everyone, I think you see from our very own Speaker, I think she is trying to emulate the queen,” Okupa said.

Pakwach woman MP, Avur Pacuto asked the government to restore and rehabilitate the fish handling plant in Dei sub-county in Pakwach district in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We get to learn from the Queen that we can co-exist with a monarchy while having a Republic at the same time. There should not be any grey areas in terms of our roles” Otuke Constituency MP, Paul Omara said.

