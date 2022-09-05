KAMPALA- Uganda Baati Ltd (UBL), a member of Safal Group and Uganda Hockey have on September 5, 2022, launched the Score a tree campaign in a bid to promote green manufacturing.

The Score a tree campaign is one way of addressing environmental changes, using sports as a subtle platform in creating awareness about the need for sustainable practices like planting more trees.

Speaking at the launch, UBL Business Head George Arodi said the platform offers the perfect opportunity for community development and corporate sustainability, under their corporate social investment pillar, the Environment.

“We are blessed to be given an opportunity to contribute to combating climate change, through environmental conservation efforts under the programs of Uganda Baati and encourage the athletes to score beyond their own abilities to see to it that we plant as many trees as practically possible,” said Arodi.

Under the ‘Score a Tree’, Uganda Baati and Uganda Hockey commit to planting a tree for each goal scored throughout the course of the season. National Forestry Authority has identified 5 Hectares within Mabira Forest to which this partnership shall focus its restoration activities this year.

UBL also announced the continuation of its longstanding partnership with Uganda Hockey as the Title Sponsor of the National Hockey League.

“We are grateful for the continued support of Uganda Baati to our efforts to keep developing the sport in Uganda. This sponsorship dates from 2018, a historical partnership whose products made history representing the country at the Africa Cup of Nations in Accra Ghana earlier this year, we are truly grateful to Uganda Baati” The President, of Uganda Hockey Mr. Wafula Philip

UBL’s External and Corporate Affairs Head Ian Rumanyika noted that Climate change is one of the most pressing paradoxes of lately and as a responsible organization, they are mindful of the traditional environmental impact of production.

“We have put in place tangible ways to drive sustainable practices both within our manufacturing facilities, across the supply chain, and through our community engagements. We are therefore cognizant of the fact that we need to safeguard Uganda from additional threats of climate change,” he said.

He added that ,” At UBL,sustainability is not an abstract global issue but a local focus area. Our starting point is to continuously improve and minimise the environmental impact of our own operations and through this partnership, we look forward to planting 1 million trees by scoring one million goals.”

