KAMPALA – Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board – UBTEB has on Tuesday signed an MoU with the New Vision Printing and Publishing Co.Ltd. to promote technical education in Uganda.

Mr. Onesmus Oyesigye – UBTEB Executive Secretary said that the signing of the MoU with Vision Group is in line with the National Development Plan III and TVET Policy 2019 which prioritizes the role of the industry in the delivery and assessment of TVET in Uganda.

“I wish to reiterate our commitment to work with you because with the clearance of this MOU by the Solicitor General, we are at liberty to implement the objectives of the MoU.”

“As the Board, we have adopted Tripartite Assessment as a form of strengthening the involvement of the industry in TVET assessment and quality assurance processes. In our strategic plan, we take pride in the role of building effective and efficient institutional partnerships that contribute towards enhancing quality TVET assessment,” he added.

Oyesigye says that over the years, the Board has enjoyed cordial working relationship with Vision Group in examination processes including moderation of examinations items and being part of the Senior Examiners’ meeting.

“We appreciate the significant commitment by Vision Group to participate in our critical activities of the Board that enable us to produce competent graduates in the specific areas of journalism and communication.”

“Vison Group has offered industrial training placements for various TVET graduates. This contributes to the overall grading and final award by the Board. As envisaged in the TVET Policy 2019 and NDPIII, the role played by Vision Group especially under modular assessment will be critical in enabling the TVET institutions and UBTEB to work closely in the routine deployment/placement of students for industrial training and apprenticeship,” he added.

He is optimistic that with the signing of the MoU marks the beginning of fast tracking the implementation of key TVET reforms where the role of Vision Group as the Employer/ industrial Expert will be so much pronounced.

“The Government established 5 Sector Skills Councils including; Agriculture, Oil and Gas, Tourism and Hospitality, Manufacturing and Construction whose composition is made up of members from the industry. The Board has accordingly established TVET Assessment working groups with the aim of streamlining the role and involvement of the industry in our assessment processes to produce competent graduates for the world of work.”

“As the Board, we shall be committed to ideals and objectives of this MOU to the latter. As the way forward, we shall together form an implementation committee that will foster the smooth implementation of this MoU. The committee shall keep the Accounting Officers updated on the progress of the MoU implementation.”

Mr. Don Wanyama – CEO, Vision Group said, “Technical education is key in any country’s transformative journey. Glad that Vision Group and the Uganda Business & Technical Examinations Board [UBTEB] have agreed to centre this subject in our day-to-day operations. Thanks to Executive Secretary, Onesmus Oyesigye, and your team for choosing to work with us.”

