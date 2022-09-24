KAMPALA – In the pursuit of excellence in TVET Assessment, institutional linkages is critical in the UBTEB agenda. The Board says is committed to working in close collaboration with national and international entities with a shared vision towards fostering quality Assessment of Education.

UBTEB joined the rest of Eastern Africa Assessment Boards under the Association to discuss strategic interventions for steering forward quality assessment in the region.

“We are honoured to attend the Executive meeting of the Eastern African Association for Assessment at Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) offices in Nairobi, Kenya” Oyesigye Onesmus, Executive Secretary stated.

It is important to note that UBTEB enjoys global membership to prestigious international associations such as International Vocational Education and Training Association, Association for Educational Assesment in Africa and the International Association for Educational Assessment. In 2014, UBTEB hosted the IVETA conference at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

As part of the East African Community integration, the coming together of Assessment bodies in the region will strengthen the standards of our education systems.

