PADER – The Ministry of Water and Environment through Water and Sanitation Development Facility North and Pader District Local Government Officials held the fourth site meeting to inspect and assess the progress of works for the construction of Lacekocot Rural Growth Centre Water Supply and Sanitation Facilities in Pader District. The progress of construction works is at 58%.

The system is being implemented by the Ministry of Water and Environment through Water and Sanitation Development Facility North with funding from the Government of Uganda.

M/s Lexis Corporation (U) is undertaking the construction works for the project which commenced in September 2021 and is expected to take a period of 12 months.

This project is expected to serve the Villages within the parishes of Gojani, Abora, Kal, Labongoguru, Lawiyadul, Paibwor, Pakeyo and Pucota.

The system components include; ?407 connections (400 yard taps and 7 Public stand posts)

•2 production wells.

•Two pump stations each with a; Pump house, submersible pumps, guard/attendant house with an Eco-san toilet and bathroom. •Solar power at both pump stations.

•1 Reservoir tank of capacity 254m3. •One chlorine house at the tank site with a complete set of chlorine dosing equipment •One block of 6-stance water borne toilet, two (2 blocks of 6 stance drainable institutional toilets,o ne block of 4 stance drainable VIP for teachers.

•One block of office building for water operator use during operation and maintenance ?A set of operation and maintenance tools

Related