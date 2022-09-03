The NRM UK & Ireland chapter is scheduled for Saturday, 03 September 2022.

The chapter is the UK-based branch of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), the ruling party of the Republic of Uganda which has been in existence for 18 years.

Mr. Humphrey Asiimwe, head of the Steering Committee says since inception, the chapter has not enjoyed a democratically elected leadership because elections have never been held.

“A group of volunteers who are desirous of reuniting NRM supporters and members in the British diaspora, formed themselves into a planning team and moved a resolution to reorganize and reunite the chapter under a democratically elected leadership.”

“This group approached the NRM Secretariat, and with their guidance, formed a steering committee comprising members of the planning team and representatives of the various “factions” within the chapter,” he added.

He noted that the steering committee has worked hard, putting aside differences, to plan, prepare and organize the chapter’s first ever election.

“They have strategised and designed various elective positions that will propel the chapter into unification, prosperity and ultimate achievement of the broader NRM vision.”

The committee has mobilised NRM supporters to formally register on the chapter database so they can vote in the forthcoming elections.

Despite lack of funding from official channels, the elections are set to take place. The NRM membership has pooled together funds to organise the election slated for 3rd September, 2022.

