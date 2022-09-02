KAMPALA – MultiChoice Uganda has revealed at the 2022 media showcase what the Pay TV service provider has been up to.

The media showcase that was previously held purely online, had a hybrid of both virtual and in-person audiences this year. With one of the major themes centered on MultiChoice’s biggest sports offering of the year.

Speaking to the audience at the media showcase, Hassan Saleh the MD of MultiChoice Uganda while speaking about the company’s continued investment in the country noted, “We now have flagship local channels for Ugandans to tell their stories in our various dialects about our world. As I speak, we were able to tier-down these channels to lower bouquets that will give all our customers a chance to enjoy affordable entertainment.”

Saleh further added that, “Our local telenovelas like Sanyu, Prestige, and the reality show – Date My Family, are among the most talked about shows in Uganda today. The talk about these shows personally got me intrigued, I had to look out for them and now I’m hooked. There is a NEW episode every day don’t be shy to join some of us that look forward to watching these shows every single day. This investment also goes hand in hand with our relationship with FTA broadcasters in our communities in which we develop and promote local talent.”

In addition to that, Saleh cited that MultiChoice’s agenda through their CSI initiative MultiChoice Talent Factory has advanced since the last year. “Our Corporate Social Investment has broadened with an expansion that we recently announced. Through the MultiChoice Talent Factory expansion, we will be able to train and reach as many content creators whilst partnering with local broadcasters. This time around, we will have an online learning component with an aim of reaching over 300 filmmakers in several markets Uganda inclusive, “he said.

Lois Kwikiriza the Head of marketing for MultiChoice Uganda also unpacked the exciting and latest content that MultiChoice started off with highlighting the new drama series and the recently launched football sports content.

“We have the biggest stadium for all our customers to catch all 64 games of the FIFA World Cup. In addition to that this week, we will have local commentary on our Supersport channels. La Liga is also now exclusive to DSTV and GOtv” Lois noted.

Lois added that, “In addition to the above mentioned, we have a blue chair with a QR code which will be placed in different places around town, whoever scans this code will automatically win amazing goodies from us.”

Viewers were also encouraged and advised to embrace the latest innovations that have been tailored to make the user experience worthwhile. The innovations mentioned are currently a first of their kind in the industry, Patricia Kiconco the Head of Operations Customer Experience and care, MultiChoice Uganda furthermore educated Ugandans on how best they can fully utilize the services and products that MultiChoice Uganda offers.

“The Showmax and DStv Apps will enable our customers stream HBO and HBO Max content. Our services have over the year improved to enable user-friendly experiences with our just revealed local commentary option for our football lovers.” Kiconco said.

MultiChoice Uganda additionally explained and educated the audience on the various ways they have remained compliant and supportive of the regulators’ initiatives to rid the industry of vices such as piracy.

Unpacking MultiChoice Uganda’s involvement in the anti-piracy campaign, Joan Semanda Kizza the PR and Communications manager MultiChoice Uganda noted that indeed the fight against piracy in the country is one far from finished as there is a lot of education and training required. She however built a case for the campaign showing how piracy in the long run cripples the entertainment industry.

“Piracy of content negatively affects consumers, the economy and content creators in general. Through our partnership with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau and Uganda Communications Commission, we have rallied behind content creators while encouraging our consumers to desist from piracy of films and content in general.”

The MultiChoice Media Showcase an interactive forum between MultiChoice and its partners and stakeholders (customers and media) has over time grown into a forum that MultiChoice Uganda has used to showcase, grow and better the quality of the services and products provided.

Related

Continue Reading