The judiciary has launched a Small Claims Procedure initiative at four courts in one day—extending the service to West Nile sub-region and other parts including Western Uganda.

The small claims procedure covers civil claims whose subject matter value does not exceed 10 million Shillings. It is often used in matters arising out of the supply of goods, debts, and rent.

The procedure embraces mutual agreements between parties eliminating the use of the lawyers and matters can be resolved within less than 30 days.

On Monday alone, the much sought-after justice system was rolled out at Maracha Magistrate’s Court and Arua City Court.

Justice Collins Acellam, the Arua Resident Judge presided the launch both venues.

Justice Tom Chemutai, the Rukungiri Resident Judge, presided over the launch at Nyarushanje Magistrates Court while

Mucunguzi Godfrey, the RDC Ntungamo oversaw launch at Rubare Magistrate’s court.

Her Worship, Mastula Mulondo, Assistant Registrar Small Claims Procedure said the aim of launching the small claims procedure is to ease justice of civil cases with claims that do not exceed 10 million Shillings. Mulondo who is heading the team for a week-long exercise in Western Uganda says the launch in the region also intends to reduce the backlog of petty cases in the judiciary.

The small claims procedure does not cover claims against the government, Family disputes relating to the management of an estate, Contracts of service and contracts for service, Suits for defamation, wrongful arrest, wrongful imprisonment, malicious prosecution, and seduction.

It also excludes petitions for divorce, nullification of marriage or separation of spouses and claims concerning the validity of a will.

The system will also be launched Packwach, Katerera and Kagango courts.

