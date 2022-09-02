HOIMA- Police in Hoima have arrested a one Prophet Denis Kintu for whipping members of his church.

This follows a video that went viral on different social media platforms showing Kintu beating believers with a “magic blessed stick” which attracted public concern about how the self-proclaimed “man of God” conducted himself.

According to the Albertine Region Spokesperson Asp Hakiza Julius Allan, Kintu was summoned by the District security committee headed by the Resident City Commissioner Mr Badru Mugabi and upon interrogation, he told the committee that what he did was only a demonstration of how Jesus treated those he found selling goods in church.

“The committee also established that the church is operating illegally without clear documents from the City Authority or Uganda Registration Standards Bureau,” he said in a statement.

The committee, therefore, decided to arrest the prophet and four other members of his church including; Mugisha James, Mbabazi Stella, Tusiime Twaha and Nsiimwe Bila. They are all detained at Hoima central Division Headquarters.

“A search has also been conducted inside the church and 03 pieces of sticks that we suspect to have been used by the suspect were recovered.

He called upon the Uganda Human Rights Commission to pick interest in the conduct of such self-proclaimed prophets who are abusing the right to serve God.

The suspects were charged with 18 counts of trafficking in Persons, Assault, and Promoting Sectarianism.

