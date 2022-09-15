KAMPALA —Victoria University is adding new nine graduate and undergraduate areas of study to its list of degree options beginning with the new academic calendar, the University Vice Chancellor, Dr. Lawrence Muganga has announced.

Dr. Muganga said the new academic offerings include a Master of Science in health informatics, Bachelor Science in International Oil and Gas Management, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering and Bachelor of Pharmacy.

Other new arrivals include a Master of Science in Cyber Security, Master of Science in Blockchain and Financial Technologies, Master of Science in Computer Science and Master of Science in Health Safety and Environment Management

Dr. Muganga also revealed that the University will also offer a Master of Laws —with students able to pick interest in up to six areas of specialisation including Natural Resources Law, Construction and Engineering Law, Criminology, Penology and Criminal Justice, Media, Mass Communication and Journalism, Sports and Entertainment Law & LLM General.

“Dear Parents and Guardians we have introduced nine new programmes to enrich the education we roll out here,” Dr. Muganga said.

With the future of work changing everyday, the types of skills required for the future are also changing dramatically hence Victoria University saw it fit to introduce new programmes to produce the type of graduate employers want and ensure that the skills gap is bridged, he said.

Responding to the economic needs of the country, Dr. Muganga, a leading a educationist explained that working closely with the National Council of Higher Education has created a series of new courses and initiatives, that are aimed at providing training and support for targeted sectors in the country.

These new courses, he said are developed to create opportunities for different groups of learners to adapt to new challenges and progress in their careers.

Victoria University, on the road to becoming one of the solution universities in the region recently acquired a Charter, granted by President Yoweri Museveni last month, after the approval of the National Council for Higher Education and the Ministry of Education and Sports.

