KAMPALA — Food experts have intensified a push for the uptake of food supplements, citing increased consumption of foods that are very low in nutrients needed to support body immunity.

Mr. Paddy Mutumba, a senior leader in from the Bright Future, Superior Unique Manufacturers of America (BF-Suma), a US based pharmaceutical firm says the increased consumption of fast foods that are low in nutrients requires taking supplements to support body development.

Mutumba who spoke to PML Daily at the sidelines of an awarding event held in Kampala where several distributors were given incentives, said most people today need supplements to support their health and body recovery from what he described as “a lot intoxications”.

“As someone who takes a shower in the morning, what do you do with your kidney, lungs, or brains, to cleanse all damages caused by the pollution, sugars and the oil we take everyday,” he said.

He said food experts should advocate for people to learn how to supplement, noting that, the Western world is doing it and that, “it’s the reason why they have a steady health and a longer lifespan”.

“Taking supplements has become a necessity for most people in this day and age of stress, paucity of freshly produced foods, poor diet, unhealthy lifestyles, calorie-restrictive diets, and resulting nutritional deficiencies,” Mutumba said.

He believes that when consumed at the right time and in the right quantity, supplements can help increase overall health and performance.

Supplements are proved in boosting immunity and have widely been prescribed by doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it is essential to consult an expert before starting any supplements to ensure the right dosage

Related

Continue Reading