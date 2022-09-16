KAMPALA-The month-long probe by the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) on Uganda Airlines has concluded.

On Thursday, September 15,2022, COSASE held their last meeting with management of Uganda Airlines led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jennifer Bamuturaki, on the issues raised in the Auditor General’s report in Financial Year 2020/2021.

The committee is expected to write its report which will be tabled and debated by Parliament in accordance with Article 163 (5) of the Constitution of Uganda and the Parliament Rules of Procedure.

“We feel we have got enough information to enable us to prepare our report. We shall sit as a committee and see if there is any other necessary information that we may need. But for now, we have got what is enough [from Uganda Airlines] to make our report,” COSASE chairperson, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi, said during a media interview.

Hon. Ssenyonyi tasked the Uganda Airlines team to submit all the documents required by the committee by the end of week.

During the meeting, the committee questioned a transaction where the airline entered into contract with an online journalists’ association – Independent Digital Online Journalists’ Association (INDOJA) to provide public relations and media services at Shs117 million.

According to the committee, Bamuturaki, who was then acting CEO, signed a backdated contract with the said media association and reportedly paid them an upfront sum of Shs117 million without proper procurement guidelines.

The committee chairperson added that the same media association has been using their online platforms to malign and blackmail COSASE in their probe on the airline.

In response, airline Company Secretary, Bisereko Kyomuhendo, denied having any knowledge about the contract.

