Busoga Kingdom on Tuesday September 13 celebrated the Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV’s 8th coronation anniversary.

Nadiope IV was installed as the Kyabazinga at the Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe, Jinja on 13 September 2014, with President Yoweri Museveni as the chief guest.

MTN Uganda entered a partnership with the Busoga Kingdom in 2019 to implement numerous socio-cultural engagement initiatives in areas of health, education, and sports.

Sam Gitta General Manager, Risk & Compliance – MTN Uganda, who represented the MTN Uganda acting Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bugembe, congratulated the Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV’s upon reaching his 8th coronation anniversary.

He said MTN Uganda is committed to working together with the Kingdom to improve the social-economic status of the people of Busoga through various initiatives identified under the guidance of the kingdom’s leadership.

“We believe in transforming people’s lives in all the places we have operations, and Busoga is not exempted,” Gitta said. “We’re, therefore, very grateful for working with the kingdom to achieve this aspiration.”

Dr. Muvawala Joseph, the Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom said the kingdom is glad to have been joined by MTN Uganda executives to celebrate the kingdom’s achievement.

“We are sincerely grateful for MTN Uganda’s support towards the activities of the kingdom most especially in improving the socio-economic conditions of our people,” he said.

Currently, MTN Uganda is sponsoring the 5th edition of the Busoga Cup Tournament popularly known as the Masaza Cup with the final action scheduled for Saturday (September 17). The company also plans to sponsor inter-counties bicycle competitions soon.

Since in 2019, MTN Uganda has worked with and supported the kingdom with the coronation anniversary celebrations among other social cultural initiatives.

This partnership is premised on the fact that cultural institutions play a pivotal role in the revitalization, maintenance, and documentation of peoples’ cultural heritage. Also, cultural institutions facilitate their subject’s social and economic well-being through such interactions and engagements.

Related