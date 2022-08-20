SIRONKO —Vice President Jessica Alupo has graced the climax of the 5 day youth conference for Tororo Archdiocese.

The conference was attended by over 6000 youth drawn from 46 districts of Eastern Uganda which form the Archdiocese of Tororo.

The conference that started on August 16th, 2022 and climaxed today, in Budadiri started with Holy Mass led by the Arch Bishop of Tororo, the Most Rev Emmanuel Obbo.

Vice President Jessca Alupo who graced the occasion as chief guest said she was happy to be in the Archdiocese where the Bishop, His Grace’Dr Emmanuel Olobo had previously intimated that “the diversity of 12 tribes of the Archdiocese are working together in unity”, adding therefore, that “We should continue to see ourselves as one tribe of God”.

She congratulated the youths upon completing the 5-day conference which run under the theme “Mary arose and went with haste” saying the theme demonstrates the religious calling with which it was organized. “This is a strong message that God is omnipotent and omnipresent.”

Alupo thanked the facilitators of the conference, saying they are an example that when people work together, they achieve faster, better and easier, what they set out to do. “We are here to present ourselves as examples and role models to guide you that in your quest to manage life’s challenges, please look to all of us, including the Arch Bishop” she guided.

Alupo thanked the church for the continued close cooperation and work with the central Government in extending services to the people. She also thanked the church for the youth programme which , she said, was in tandem with the Skilling program of Government.

Alupo commended the church for being the spiritual nourishment and building the physical being of all its parishioners.

Alupo used the occasion to remind the youth to work hard by tapping into some of the activities that Government is encouraging people to undertake, especially at a commercial scale saying this was cabinet driven and is a matter of policy and there is support”.

She mentioned these areas as being pertinent in the fight against poverty, highlighting-Diary farming, fish farming, poultry, piggery, fruits, coffee, food. “If you can not do all, at least try two of these”, Alupo guided.

She also encouraged the youth to grow their self esteem and to listen to the voice of God, quoting the Bible 1:Samuel: 1-7.

“There is evidence in the bible that youth must work with elders, respect elders, co-exist with elders. Let’s work together to grow the economy and cause social economic transformation”, Alupo remarked.

The Vice President promised to address issues highlighted by the area leaders

“All these will be addressed in a planned and phased manner”, she said, calling for continued support for the NRM Government.

“Keep your faith in the NRM Government because it has shown dedicated commitment to addressing all the challenges.” Some of the challenges highlighted were access to water and road improvement.

Alupo urged the youth to work hard, asking the youth to emulate the example of Jesus who worked with his hands as a carpenter. “It is the work you do with positive attitude that will help you face some of the challenges”, she remarked.

Alupo also rallied for increased protection of the environment as one of the most sustainable ways of fighting calamities that have arisen as a result of environmental destruction.

The Vice President President condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the recent floods, promising more help.

At the end of her remarks, the Vice President promised to renovate the Nyangole Youth centre and clear the debts worth UGX 11million that had been incurred during the youth conference.

The preacher of the day Arch Bishop Emmaniel Obbo of Tororo Diocese asked the youth to use challenges they face as the right preparation for adulthood. “In your youthfulness, you are like a swimmer, if you are in the middle of the water, you must swim to the end-or you drown” advising them further, that it was the right time for them to build our country.

The conference, held for the first time since the ban on gatherings was lifted was hailed by Okurut Julius Arecho a youth leader- as a game changer in the lives of the young participants. “These youths have been equipped with many life changing skills…..”, he said, echoing the words of Fr.John Wandera-,the Parish priest of Budadiri and the youth chaplain both of whom expressed their gratitude to the thousands of young people that turned up.

Deo Ojambo is the new Archdiocean Youth leader, replacing Julius Okurut.

MPs-Ssasaga Isaiah of Budadiri East, (FDC) thanked the Government for the rehabilitation of the schools like Masaba S.S. He requested the Vice President to intervene with more help for locals displaced by the floods. He also highlighted calls for quick resolution of the existing conflict between Uganda Wildlife Authority and the locals in the Mount Elgon area.

Sironko Woman MP Florence Nambozo expressed deep gratitude to the Vice President for her availability and concern for the youth and for changing the narrative with “seeds of intergrity”, saying women all over the country view and emulate her as “a role model”. She guided the youth to remain humble, saying the challenges they face today prepare them for a future that is equally challenging. Hon Nambozo rallied for increased services especially for among others, improved road network and schools, including Budadiri girls senior secondary that facilitates the teaching of blind students.

The RDC Sironko District Balwaniregha Denis Ephraim, Vice Chairperson LC5 Gimono Lydia and other district leaders attended the event.

