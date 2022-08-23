KAMPALA – Vice President Jessica Alupo has commended the Lions Club of Uganda for the partnerships and the many programs they have together with the government implemented for the good of Ugandans.

Alupo, in a message delivered by Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba at a ceremony held at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala for the visit of the immediate Past International President (IPIP) and LCIF chairperson, Douglas X Alexander to Uganda explained that the club has actively participated in Uganda’s health sector.

“Working together with the Ministry of Health, Lions of Uganda have actively participated on social mobilization for mass measles vaccination, the fight to eradicate river blindness through collaborative approaches with the Carter Centre (a foundation spearheaded by your Past American President, creation of awareness and testing of diabetes, the fight against childhood cancer and avoidance of preventable blindness amongst our people,” she said.

She added: “I, therefore, would like on behalf of the government to thank and commend the association and its members for the heart and feeling of love and kindness to society.”

The vice president also highlighted Lion Club’s commitment to work for humanity which she said has not been in vain since the fruits of kindness have helped bring down the effects of river blindness in Uganda to almost elimination levels.

Alupo said that what is left is to support the Carter Center to provide capacity-building support to completely flash out river blindness. She tasked them to take interest in finding out what additional support is needed to eliminate river blindness in Uganda

According to the VP, Lions Clubs International, a worldwide voluntary service organization has been in existence for over 100 years, much more than the years Uganda has been an independent country, something she said is a clear manifestation of the deep-rooted service history and pedigree of the association.

“I have also learnt that Lions Clubs International and its members are women and men of kind hearts, volunteers who go out of their way to help and support those persons who are less fortunate than themselves. I find the Lions members’ spirit of voluntarism and kindness unique and worthy of embracing.”

Mr Daglous X was in East Africa for a working journey to personally find out how the projects that the foundation supports through Lions of Uganda have performed and impacted the lives of communities.

This, according to Alupo, is a very commendable and practical approach to serving communities and assessing if the support and funding is visible on the ground.

“I believe you have heard and will hear positive stories and revelations about the association’s positive impact to the communities in Uganda and what the Lions of Uganda desire to do in future and their pledges to supporting the course of the foundation that you currently lead.”

Related