KAMPALA- Veteran Politician Yona has August 28, 2022 passed on at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala

According to sources, Kanyomozi succumbed to cancer.

The 82 year old deceased was a former Minister of Cooperatives and Marketing as well as Member of Parliament for Bushenyi South in Obote II’s government.

In a social media post, National Unity Platform Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya eulogized the late noting, “Rest in peace, Mzee Yona Kanyomozi. Thank you for your commitment to Uganda all these years, and the words of wisdom you have consistently shared with us. It’s very sad you’ve passed on at a time when our nation is in dire need of forthright elders like you. Fare thee well.”

