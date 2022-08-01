KAMPALA- The Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU) has applauded Uganda Baati Limited (UBL) for standing tall and leading by example in the private sector.

Uganda Baati , a member of Safal Group and Uganda’s leading manufacturer of trusted steel roofing brands has August 1,2022 hosted the Private Sector Foundation top management, led by Stephen Asiimwe, the Chief Executive Officer, Francis Kasirinya, the Chief Membership Officer, Damali Ssali, the Chief Programmes Officer and Ronny Mulongo the Manager, Membership Services.

George Arodi, the Business Head of Uganda Baati, acknowledged the role of the PSFU in shaping the Ugandan economy. He noted that PSFU has continuously advocated for a conducive business environment, especially within the manufacturing sector.

“We have been in Uganda for over 58 years, making as almost the same age as Uganda’s independence. If it wasn’t for a conducive environment provided by the Government of Uganda and agencies like the PSFU, we wouldn’t have grown and been a success story we are today” George stated.

Stephen Asiimwe, the CEO of PSFU, commended Uganda Baati for bringing in the key innovations in the steel sector and taking the lead in advocating for quality products over the years, “you are market leaders in innovation, we are here to appreciate you and give our commitment to support you in areas of market access, policy advocacy and export promotion” he said.

According to the UBL Head of External and Corporate Affairs Ian Rumanyika, the UBL stakeholder engagement strategy is founded on the need to enhance relationships with external stakeholders.

“PSFU is a key stakeholder and therefore Uganda Baati was privileged to host Uganda’s apex body for the private sector, to enhance corporate relations, and establish a collaborative bond between the two institutions,” he noted.

The two institutions also agreed on areas of collaboration, sharing research on policy issues that affect manufacturing, joint advocacy efforts, and collaboration in skilling the youth through the successful Uganda Baati graduate trainee program, which has seen several graduates get 360 degrees of training and professional support.

In the end, the team was led on a factory tour where they were taken through the process of making various UBL brands.

